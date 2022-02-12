Hartlepool company makes friends with Heather Mills at awards ceremony

Hogg Global Logistics, which is based in the Stranton area on Hartlepool, was shortlisted in the North East England Chamber of Commerce (NECC) Inspiring Female awards.

The company specialises in sea, road, air and freight services and was in the final three line up for the Most Inspiring Female Employer.

Hogg Global Logistics chief executive Lyndsay Hogg has said they were in for a surprise when organisers asked to add Heather Mills and her team to their table.

The Hogg Global Logistics team with VBites.

Lyndsay said: “We were thrilled to be shortlisted for these awards. Not only that but we were in for a surprise. The NECC called and asked if it was ok to add Heather Mills and her team to our table. We were delighted!”

Ms Mills, the founder of VBites and the former wife of musician Sir Paul McCartney, was there with one of her female employees who was also shortlisted for an inspiring female award.

Hogg Global Logistics was delighted when Heather asked if they would be interested in quoting on her future freight movements.

Lyndsay said: “Heather showed great interest in our company, and she was very keen to support other females in business.

Lyndsay Hogg (top left) with Heather Mills (in the middle, holding a 22 sign). The teams were sat on table 22 and Lyndsay said Heather joked if the 22 meant 22% off her freight bill in future.

"She told us some great stories and she was a true supportive female, there to cheer on the achievements of other businesswomen. She has shown interest in using our services to ship her products all over the globe. By the end of the afternoon, she was like part of the family.”

Although neither company managed to scoop an award in their category at the Newcastle ceremony, Lyndsay said Hogg Global was honoured to be on the shortlist.

She added: “It was great to spend time with our family, my brother Kevin Hogg, had flown home from Dubai to join us at this prestigious event so he was blown away to meet Heather Mills on his trip home!

"She was so down to earth, and she was interested to hear Hogg Global’s journey so far. Here’s to future female collaborations.”

Lyndsay Hogg with her brother Kevin Hogg (right) and parents Graham and Helen Hogg (left).

