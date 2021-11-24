Hartlepool CEO spends a night sleeping outside to raise money for charity

Hogg Global Logistics CEO Lyndsay Hogg and her brother Kevin braved the cold for a night of sleeping outside for a good cause.

The pair, who hadn’t seen each other in 24 months because of the pandemic, reunited for the sleepout which took place at Darlington’s Mowden Park last week.

Lyndsay, 39, said: "It is such a worthy cause and I wanted to raise money and awareness of homeless issues that are faced by many right here on Teesside.

Kevin and Lyndsay raise over £1,800 for charity at the sleepout.

"I have always stopped to chat to homeless in town and gave them something to eat and a warm drink, so this seemed to be a great opportunity to raise awareness of the poverty faced by many.”

However, Lyndsay added that as the event drew close, she felt a little anxious.

She explained: “The reality of sleeping out, on my own started to set in. I was sure I would be fine and make friends with the others on the event, but it’s not the same as going along with someone you know.”

Lyndsay said she signed up for the charity sleepout straight away.

On hearing this, Lyndsay’s younger brother, Kevin Hogg, lept in to action and booked a flight home from Dubai to support his sister.

Kevin, 35, said: “It meant a lot to my sister and I wanted to show my support.

"At the same time, I was keen to understand the issues that come with not having a roof over my head for the night, in a bid to gain greater understanding of what is some peoples everyday reality.”

Lyndsay added: “It was great to see my brother, I didn’t mind not sleeping so much that night as we had a lot of catching up to do.

Kevin travelled from Dubai to join his sister Lyndsay at the sleepout.

"We maybe only managed three hours sleep, although the weather was actually very kind for November, the floor was still really uncomfortable, and I went to work the next day not feeling at all rested.

"My body ached and I have newfound compassion for anyone that is forced to sleep on the floor.”

The pair raised more than £1,800 for the CEO Sleepout charity.

To donate, visit Virgin Money Giving and search for CEO Sleep out Lyndsay Hogg or CEO Sleepout Kevin Hogg.

