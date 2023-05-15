Hartlepool company praised by Tees Valley Mayor on winning King’s Award

The firm scooped the 2023 Outstanding Short Term Growth Award in the prestigious programme’s International Trade category, thanks to its huge expansion in sea, air, road and rail freight services.

The company was founded in 2019 by Lyndsay Hogg and her father Graham Hogg with just five members of staff.

Overseas sales have since grown by 405% – now making up 94% of all sales – with the majority of its exports destined for South America and the Far East.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen met chief executive Lyndsay Hogg (right), financial director Graham Hogg and director/community champion Helen Hogg (middle, with cream top)/ Photo: Dave Charnley Photography

The company aims to expand into Manchester but with all bookings coming back to its Hartlepool office.

It is also in the very early stages of setting up a branch in Dubai.

Mayor Houchen, who visited Hogg Global’s offices, praised the company and urged more local firms to apply for the 2024 awards.

He said: “Hogg Global Logistics has made immense strides in such a short time – a staggering achievement in the face of a global pandemic.

"It is a prime example of how our businesses are being recognised on the world stage and they should be incredibly proud of this award – doubly so given it was the only company in the North East to be recognised. “Its future expansion plans are hugely encouraging and I wish them all the best for the future.

The King’s Awards for Enterprise was previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise.

Hogg Global can now use the King’s emblem on all its materials and fly the King’s flag from its office for five years

Thanking staff and everyone who has supported the business, Lyndsay said: “To hear we are the only ones in the North East to win this award is mind-blowing.

"As a female led organisation in a very male dominated industry we are delighted we have achieved this at Hogg Global.

"As a single mum to two gorgeous boys Joel and Charlie, I have always wanted to encourage them to reach for the stars.

