A Hartlepool tech firm is eyeing growth in every corner of the globe after taking a major step to transform itself into a round-the-clock operation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move has already helped spark a sharp increase in demand across key international markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since January, more than 35% of inbound leads have come from America, Asia and the Middle East – with the United Arab Emirates and US showing particular demand in eCommerce and mobile app projects.

Chris Carroll, founder of Hartlepool-based Resolved Group.

Chris, who has more than 25 years of tech industry experience, said: “Our model was built with scalability in mind, and now we’re starting to see what that can really look like globally.

“We’re supporting businesses from Durham to Dubai and what excites me most is how seamlessly we’ve grown without losing sight of who we are and what we stand for.”

Despite its international expansion, Chris insists the Indian office is more than just an outpost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, it is a cultural mirror of Resolved’s Hartlepool base, which is at Queens Meadow Business Park, and is built with the same values and purpose.

A major part of that is the firm's innovative Resolve Academy, a training programme aimed at unlocking opportunities in tech for people who may never have considered it as a career.

“Our Indian team aren’t just providing extra hours. They bring fresh talent, energy, and innovation to everything we do. They really are a vital part of our identity,” added Chris.

“We’ve replicated our workplace culture and launched the Resolve Academy over there too because opening up the sector to more people is something I’m genuinely passionate about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have embraced outstanding technical talent from universities and combined it with our experienced leadership team.

"By introducing our core values and providing training from within, we are not only delivering excellent work but also nurturing brilliant careers. values and leadership mentalities.”

He added: “Our sights are firmly set on every corner of the world, because we know what we offer is not only needed in every market, but also offers exceptional value in an industry that often doesn’t provide it.”