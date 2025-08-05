A convenience store has had its licence to sell alcohol revoked following concerns around illegal vapes and underage cigarette sales.

Hartlepool Borough Council trading standards chiefs raised the worries around Headland Local Shop at 31 Northgate following an operation to identify premises selling age-restricted products to children.

This involved two 14-year-old volunteers covertly entering under the supervision of officers and attempting to buy such goods.

In December the volunteers visited the Headland Local Shop and were sold a packet of 20 cigarettes and a packet of cigarette papers, according to trading standards officers.

Headland Local Shop, on the Headland, Hartlepool. Pic Via Google Maps.

They noted the staff member at the store asked for identification but “then served him anyway after the volunteer advised they didn’t have any”.

Officers then attended the premises three days later and found “270 illegal vapes on open display behind the counter” which were seized.

Trading standards chiefs also noted premises licence holder Sangarapillai Nagenthiran failed to comply with CCTV conditions attached to the licence.

A council licensing sub-committee meeting was therefore scheduled to review the premises licence – with councillors ultimately deciding to revoke it.

This means the store will not be able to sell alcohol although it can still open and the decision may be appealed.

Trading standards officer Josh Maitland, speaking at the meeting, said: “We consider the sale of cigarettes to children a very serious issue.”

Cleveland Police and council public health chiefs also spoke at the hearing in support of the licence being reviewed.

Councillors heard since the meeting was first scheduled a new licence holder has been put in place for the store – although Mr Nagenthiran remained the designated premises supervisor (DPS).

A representative on behalf of the new licence holder said there had been “no complaints” regarding the premises prior to the incident or in the seven months since and asked for “an opportunity to continue” selling alcohol.

He said: “We do accept that mistake by the staff and then it was rectified immediately. The staff no longer work at the premises.

“Right now all the staff have been trained and they have updated the CCTV system as well to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

He added that Mr Nagenthiran “didn’t know” the illicit vapes were illegal and that plans are in place to replace him as the DPS.