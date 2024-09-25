Hartlepool council chiefs looking for cafe operator at Marina's new £35m Hartlepool leisure centre
The active wellbeing hub currently being built on the marina is set to open in early 2026 and welcome around 500,000 visitors a year.
Hartlepool Borough Council wishes to develop a long-term relationship with a well-established operator to provide high-quality food and drink.
Councillor Gary Allen, chair of the adult and community based services committee, said: “This is an unrivalled opportunity to lease large waterfront café premises in a brand new building situated in an impressive location overlooking Hartlepool Marina and the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.”
There will also be opportunities to provide catering for a party room within the hub and other events.
The council is inviting applications by informal tender to be submitted by noon on Friday, December 6.
All enquiries should be directed to Philip Timmins by emailing [email protected] or calling (01429) 523228.
Further information is also available at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/highlight-cafe
