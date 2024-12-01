One of the North East’s oldest family-run engineering businesses is celebrating a major milestone after welcoming its fourth generation into the firm’s fold.

JJ Hardy & Sons, based in Brenda Road, Hartlepool, has taken on Thomas Pailor, 17, son of managing director Andy, as its newest apprentice.

Founded in 1856 by John James Hardy, the company was acquired by Andrew’s grandfather and Thomas’s great grandfather, Thomas Pailor, in 1938.

Initially producing parts to order for customers primarily in the maritime and defence sectors, the company has since grown rapidly.

From left, Mark Hall, associate director of apprenticeships at Middlesbrough College, Andy Pailor, managing director of JJ Hardy & Sons, and Thomas Pailor, the latest Pailor to join the family-run firm.

While it continues to serve the maritime and defence sectors, it now also counts some of the biggest names in rail, energy and automotive among its client list.

The firm also recently secured its first direct export order courtesy of a global defence giant headquartered in France.

Andy said: “Thomas has been in and around the place since he was able to walk.

"So it is great to finally see him join the team in an official capacity.

“As a family business, we take great pride in being a close-knit team and delivering the best possible service for our clients and Thomas has really bought into that.

“He has already learned a lot from working alongside the wider team and we’ve had great feedback from the lecturers working with him on his apprenticeship.”

Thomas’ apprenticeship has been supported by Middlesbrough College, where he is studying CNC machining one day a week at its Middlehaven campus.

He said: “I’ve always wanted to follow in the footsteps of my dad and grandad by joining the family business.

"So I was delighted when I was offered the chance to do an apprenticeship with Middlesbrough College.

“Growing up in and around the business, I knew a little bit about how it all worked.

"However, the apprenticeship has given me the chance to learn as I earn, while getting the qualifications I need to be certified.

"I’ve really enjoyed it and am delighted with how it is going so far.”

Mark Hall, associate director of apprenticeships at Middlesbrough College, praised “the longevity of the business”, adding: “Thomas is progressing extremely well in his apprenticeship and his desire to take the reins in the

future demonstrates engineering is in the DNA.”