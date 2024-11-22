Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A hairdressing salon in Hartlepool has come away with three awards after attending a national ceremony in Manchester.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna Campbell Hairdressing, in York Road, Hartlepool, won three awards at the Salon Awards which was held at the Hilton, in Manchester.

The hairdressing salon won best salon, best salon team and future talent for 19-year-old employee Chloe Campbell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2017, the Salon Awards offers regional recognition to salons, hairdressers and barbers for their work and dedication to the industry.

Anna Campbell (centre) with her daughters Phoebe (left) and Chloe (right) plus staff members Lois Granger, Chris Dixon and Ellie Clapham. Picture by FRANK REID

Anna Campbell, owner of Anna Campbell Hairdressing, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to win the awards we did. We were absolutely delighted.”

Speaking about her daughter winning the future talent award, Anna said: “We did not expect any of the awards, especially not the future talent award.

"It’s a really amazing achievement.”

She continued: “The title stands for itself really. She is a shining star in the industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Campbell Hairdressing, in York Road, Hartlepool, won three awards at the Salon Awards which was held at the Hilton, in Manchester. Pictured Anna Campbell, second left, and Chloe Campbell, third from the right.

The Salon Awards is the largest ‘local’ professional hair awards event in the UK and this year more than 2,800 applications were received by salons across the country.

Nine hundred and fifty hair professionals, friends, family and supporters attended the awards – which were held over three days – with 18 categories being celebrated.

Anna’s youngest daughter, Phoebe Campbell, 16, has also recently joined the team as an apprentice, making her the third hair stylist from the same family to work in the salon.

This year's awards ceremony was hosted by hairdressing entrepreneurs Sophia Hilton and Dominic Lehane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Campbell with daughters Phoebe (left) and Chloe. Picture by FRANK REID

Salon Awards founder Kate Jeffery said: “This year has been overwhelmed by exceptional quality entries, some winning and losing by the finest of margins.

“The Apprentice category was a highlight this year for me, primarily because of the attention to detail, quality and depth of those entries.

"It's exciting to see such determination from those in the early stages of their career and being supported by salon owners.

"It's great for the industry and the future of hairdressing.

“The Salon Awards is truly celebratory and a step-change towards goals for the next year to come.

"I am looking forward to seeing the boost it gives the winners and the finalists.”