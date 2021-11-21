Hartlepool firm Orangebox expands as it hires seven new members of staff

From left to right: Jill Tones, Niki Cotson, Mark Beard (Operations Director), John Coates and Laura-May Lawson.

The North East training provider has created the new roles just months after moving into its new Tranquility House headquarters at Hartlepool Marina.

Jill Tones is the new training quality manager, Niki Cotson is in quality compliance and Laura-May Lawson has been brought in as a learner engagement officer.

There will also be appointments in admin and on reception while John Coates is the new facilities coordinator through the government’s Kickstart scheme.

Orangebox’s chief executive officer, Simon Corbett, said: “It is good that we are focusing on the full business, providing opportunities for those who are looking for that step into employment.

“We are also offering work to those who have experience behind them and are moving into a new role with us with top end leadership management opportunities.

“It is all about employing the right people, no matter what age, experience and knowledge, if you show the ambition and desire to work for us then we will provide the opportunity.

“We have seen the profile of the business raised but we haven’t changed the plan or mindset.

“We are a Hartlepool company which is very proud to be offering opportunities internally and externally within the world of work through our partners and clients.”

The new members of staff will be based at Tranquility House.

Former St Cuthberts and English Martyrs pupil John said: “I am very excited about it. The team is lovely.

“I shadowed first of all, I was given the tour and once I had finished my course this was mentioned to me, I am pleased they saw something in me to give me this opportunity.”

Hartlepool-born training quality manager Jill said: “I am really looking forward to working with the Orangebox team. I have almost 20 years’ experience in teaching and learning and I am looking to share my wealth of experience in supporting the training delivery team.

“We want to help maintain quality and high standards throughout. I am really excited to be joining such an energetic/dynamic organisation.”

Niki Cotsonadded: “Everyone has been amazing. I have never been in a workplace that has been so friendly, where the employer genuinely has the staff at heart and makes its best efforts to keep morale up."

