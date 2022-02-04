Hartlepool firm secures major contract in Australia - and boss predicts 'we won’t stop there'

JDR Cables, which employs more than 200 people in town, has been awarded a contract to supply cables ranging from 1,200ft-long to 2.6 miles long for a gas field off the Victoria coast.

It will supply other parts for the Otway Basin deal as well and JK Lim, who is the region manager for Singapore at JDR, said: "The Otway project is one of our largest umbilical contracts to date, so it’s an extremely proud moment for the team. But we won’t stop there, Australasia is an important location for us, and we see an abundance of opportunity here.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hydraulic Flying Leads manufactured at JDR's Hartlepool facility.

Since then, it has won major deals at worldwide locations over the years including off Azerbaijan, off Norway and off the coast of Scotland.

The latest contract will see JDR supplying four subsea umbilicals. It will also provide other hardware, including hydraulic and electrical flying leads.

The umbilicals will form part of a subsea production system used to produce natural gas in the Otway Basin off the Victorian coastline.

The Otway Basin covers an area which spans from southeastern South Australia to southwestern Victoria, with 80% lying offshore in water depths ranging from 150ft to nearly 10,000ft.

JK Lim added: “This award marks a key milestone in our Asia Pacific success story, as we continue to prove our subsea capabilities in this competitive market.”

The products which are made in Hartlepool are expected to be ready to be delivered by September this year.

JDR will package and ship the umbilicals to Australia by sea and will be using cable installation reels.

It will provide electrical and hydraulic flying leads to connect the four subsea wellheads to terminations on each umbilical. The company will also supply service technicians for installation and commissioning.

JDR is owned by the TFKable Group which is a leading global producer of wires and cables, with major production facilities in Europe and sales offices globally.

TFKable Group offers 25,000 types of wires and cables, which are sold in 80 countries.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.