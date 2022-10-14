Hartlepool funeral directors launches annual appeal as it supports Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child
A Hartlepool funeral directors is once again appealing to the community to help it deliver joy to children this Christmas.
Masons Funeral Directors is supporting the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child which sends shoe boxes filled with gifts to children in need around the world.
Supporters are being invited to fill a box with toys, school supplies and hygiene items, and leave them at 129 Park Road.
Masons also has leaflets with tips on how to create your box.
Funeral service arranger Julia Masshedar said: “Masons Funeral Directors have been partaking in this appeal for over a decade now and have collected hundreds of boxes over the years.
“This year we will be helping St Cuthbert’s Church in Peterlee and Ward Jackson School in Hartlepool who will be joining us with their collections.”
People are welcome to collect leaflets from Masons, Hartlepool, anytime from now until the collection week which runs from November 14 to 18, and also drop off their shoe boxes.