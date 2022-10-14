Julia Masshedar and Scott Mallinson at Masons Funerals with shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child.

Masons Funeral Directors is supporting the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child which sends shoe boxes filled with gifts to children in need around the world.

Supporters are being invited to fill a box with toys, school supplies and hygiene items, and leave them at 129 Park Road.

Masons also has leaflets with tips on how to create your box.

Funeral service arranger Julia Masshedar said: “Masons Funeral Directors have been partaking in this appeal for over a decade now and have collected hundreds of boxes over the years.

“This year we will be helping St Cuthbert’s Church in Peterlee and Ward Jackson School in Hartlepool who will be joining us with their collections.”