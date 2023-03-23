The town’s Evolve gym will be working closely with former Hartlepool United physio Ian ‘Buster’ Gallagher to help as many people in the town get fitter both physically and mentally.

As part of the agreement, the highly-respected physio’s First Team Physiotherapy will hold a monthly clinic at Evolve’s Burn Road base to give gym-goers the best advice to train and avoid injury.

Evolve’s 300-strong membership ranges from 14 to 74 years of age. Owners David Manson, Matty Richardson, Karl Johnson and Andrew Taylor are proud of the social environment they have created.

Left to right: Evolve co-owner, Matty Richardson, manager Janine Gilhespy, First Team Physiotherapy owner Ian Buster Gallagher and Evolve co-owner David Manson. Picture: Rephrase

The move to have a regular First Team Physiotherapy clinic on site is seen as an exciting way for its members to gain a better understanding of their bodies.

Evolve business manager Janine Gilhespy said: “This partnership creates opportunities for our members to have access to the best physiotherapy equipment and advice.

“For a lot of our members, it is not just the benefits they get from exercise, quite often it is the opportunity to switch off for an hour while they train that is bigger for them. The social and mental benefits are huge from heading to the gym.

“Buster’s involvement means our members now have the best advice to avoid injury so they can keep training.”

The partnership developed after Buster helped Evolve members as well as Janice with her back.

He said: “Some would really struggle mentally if going to the gym was taken away from them. I can help them do what they love and understand more about how overuse and using the wrong techniques will lead to them having to stop. I'm going to give them the advice they need.

“Evolve wanted to look after its members, try to prevent injuries, and I will be here regularly to guide them as much as I can.”

Evolve is an affiliated gym of the international CrossFit brand and will celebrate its sixth birthday this summer.

The gym offers functional fitness programmes usually performed at high intensity, with activities including Olympic weightlifting, cardiovascular and gymnastics.

