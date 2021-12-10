Ex-Hartlepool United physio Ian 'Buster' Gallagher keeps it in family as business booms

Ian "Buster" Gallagher with his son Liam Gallagher at their clinic. Pictures: Ian Horrocks

Buster – along with his son Liam – has set up a second First Team Physiotherapy clinic in the town.Concentrating on building his own firm was why the long-serving former Hartlepool United physio, decided to end his time Pools – and the business has marked the start of the new era by announcing that, as well as its Hartlepool Rovers' headquarters, there will be a second clinic at BrYal NE, in Whitby Street South, Hartlepool.Buster said: “I will always be grateful to Rovers for allowing me to work out of their Friarage home on West View Road and through those links I have opened the second clinic.

“We have teamed up with Rovers stalwart Brian Robinson so that we have somewhere for people to go in the south as well as the north of Hartlepool.

"I can only thank Brian and Rovers for all of their support and I am looking forward to seeing that relationship flourish.

“Nobody will ever understand how hard it was to leave Pools.”

He added: "It was an absolute honour and privilege to have worked for the club I have supported all my life. But now it’s time for a new chapter and the thought of working with Liam and building up First Team Physiotherapy is really exciting for us both."Buster started playing for Hartlepool as a YTS trainee in 1994 and 27 years later was part of former manager Dave Challinor’s backroom team last summer when Pools returned to the Football League after a four-year gap.He said: “I will never forget my time at Pools. I will always want the club to do well and I will be going back to the Vic regularly to see the team play.”

Liam said: "We have been looking to do this for some time and discussed it a lot while I was in training.”