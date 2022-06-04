Hartlepool hair salon Shapers gets ready to celebrate 30 years in business

Shapers for Devine Hair and Beauty first opened its doors in York Road three decades ago, before moving to Church Square two years later, where it is based to this day.

The salon, which has seven members of staff is now preparing to mark its 30th anniversary on July 15. There will be balloons and cake on the big day and a 10% discount on anything during the birthday week from Monday, July 11 until Saturday, July 16.

Owner Lynne Devine, 65, has said many customers treat the date like her own birthday.

Lynne Devine (centre) with daughter Katie Devine (right) and Carol Jones (left) celebrate Shapers' 30th anniversary./Photo: Kevin Brady

"They always remember the date,” laughed Lynne.

Lynne, who moved to Hartlepool from Wingate 32 years ago, continued: "I have got clients that have been coming to me for 30 years.

"They’ve become friends and I like that, because I hadn’t lived in the town very long when I opened the business and I didn’t know very many people, but now I’m very fortunate to call them my friends.”

But Lynne has said getting to the 30th anniversary has been challenging at times, with pandemic restrictions affecting businesses over the past couple of years, and two break-ins at the salon in December 2020 and May 2021.

Lynne Devine (centre) has thanked daughter Katie Devine (left) and staff member Carol Jones (right), as well as customers. /Photo: Kevin Brady

"It’s been a difficult year to get to the thirty, but we’ve done it,” said Lynne.

"I’m a big believer that you’ve got to be happy when you’re in your work. I like to get up on a morning and look forward to going to work.

"That will never change, because I love what I do.”

She added: "In every business, there’s always going to be struggle. You just have to be strong and keep fighting if that’s what you want.”

Lynne, who also runs a beauty school at the salon, has revealed she hopes to hire more staff in the future.