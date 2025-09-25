Hartlepool Iceland branch to close as Food Warehouse sister store opens nearby

A new supermarket is to open at a Hartlepool retail park before the end of the year in a move which will bring "20 new jobs to the local community” and see the closure of a sister store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iceland Foods bosses have confirmed a new Food Warehouse shop is set to open at the former Carpetright unit, located at Tees Bay Retail Park, this November.

The move will see the closure of the existing Iceland store located at the shopping park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company says all staff have the opportunity to move to the Food Warehouse store.

The former Carpetright store at Teesbay Retail Park, Hartlepool, is to become a Food Warehouse.

The Food Warehouse is a British supermarket, owned by Iceland Foods Limited, that offers bigger pack sizes and bulk buys on a variety of frozen, chilled, and cupboard groceries, along with other general goods.

Several planning applications have been lodged with Hartlepool Borough Council to carry out works to the retail park building ahead of the new store opening.

Proposals include installing new signs, a replacement shopfront and alterations to the rear and side of the unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Iceland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Iceland Foods will be opening a Food Warehouse store at Tees Bay Retail Park in Hartlepool on the 18th November, bringing 20 new jobs to the local community.

“The current Iceland store located at the retail park will close on the 17th November, and all colleagues have been offered the opportunity to transfer to the new Food Warehouse.”

The unit at Tees Bay Retail Park, located on Brenda Road, has been vacant since the Carpetright store closed in July of last year after the business went into administration with the loss of more than 1,000 jobs at 214 branches nationwide.

A licensing application has also been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council seeking to obtain permission for the new Food Warehouse store to be able to sell alcohol as part of its offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representations may be made by Monday, October 13, by emailing [email protected] .

A decision is expected to be made by councillors shortly afterwards.

Details of local public notices from the Hartlepool area are available online by searching https://publicnoticeportal.uk/