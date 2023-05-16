Mark Lloyd, an international jeweller and fellow of The Institute of Professional Goldsmiths, has been nominated as a finalist for the Bespoke Jewellery Retailer of the Year award in the 2023 UK Jewellery Awards.

It is in recognition of his exceptional skills and craftsmanship in creating bespoke commissions for clients worldwide.

The nomination also stems from a unique commission for a client in which he created a stunning bangle using all of her son's gold and included her fondness for bees, the sun and memories from her son.

Mark Lloyd, international jeweller and fellow of The Institute of Professional Goldsmiths, at work.

The finished piece featured a catch that resembled a book, using two links from a bracelet that client Jan's son had bought for her.

Mark also repurposed an old ‘MUM’ ring and incorporated it into the bangle's curve, included a gold bee, and added diamonds from valuable rings into a honeycomb pattern.

Jan loved the finished bangle saying she would not change anything adding: “It is absolutely beautiful.”

The bee bangle created by Mark Lloyd.

Mark, who is based in Park Road, said: “The bespoke journey can be an emotional one. However, it’s a journey that we are on together right to the very end.”

The awards ceremony, which will take place on September 6, will see over 600 of the industry's key players come together for an evening of networking and celebration.