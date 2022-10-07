Hartlepool J&B Recycling boss Vikki Jackson-Smith wins entrepreneur award at North East Dealmakers Awards

Vikki Jackson-Smith, managing director at J&B Recycling, based in Thomlinson Road, has been named Entrepreneur of the Year at this year’s North East Dealmakers Awards.

She was nominated by Chris Boyes, an investor at the Business Growth Fund (BGF), for the way she has developed the business and created jobs.

He said: “BGF invested in J&B Recycling in 2014 and, since then, Vikki has led the acquisition of three new sites, creating hundreds of new roles across the North East.

Vikki Jackson-Smith of J&B Recycing.

“She worked tirelessly to grow the business, nearly trebling revenue and achieving sector leading levels of profitability before a successful sale to international waste management company Urbaser in 2021.”

He added: “This award is a well deserved recognition of the growth Vikki achieved during our partnership and all of us at BGF offer our congratulations.”

Vikki started her career in the family business, Jacksons Fuels, as a weighbridge operator at 16, studied with the Open University and became a transport manager at the age of just 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went on to lead the diversification of the family business into waste management – steering it to becoming the sector’s largest independent company in the region.

J&B Recycling now employs over 200 people.

Vikki says, “I was really surprised and honoured to be nominated for the award by Chris and the team at BGF, we have achieved so much since their initial investment in 2014.

"The BGF model is to back the directors and management team to support and utilise the investment funds to grow the business. I and it has been an absolute pleasure working alongside Chris and the BGF Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My personal thanks must go to the team at J&B Recycling who have worked tirelessly to meet the needs of the business. I have heard it said many times that ‘you are only as good as your team’ – and thankfully I have an exceptional team”.