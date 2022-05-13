Networking event brings businesswomen in Hartlepool together for first time in decade

Attendees at the Assist Women networking event held at The Bis, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID.

Organisers of the Assists Women’s Network have said they’ve been left “blown away” by the turn out on Wednesday after only four females from Hartlepool took part in the previous event a decade ago.

Lyndsay Hogg, who has been a network member for a couple of years and was made goodwill ambassador for 2022-2023, said she hopes to put Hartlepool in the spotlight and give businesswomen “the opportunity to shine” in her role.

"It’s absolutely fantastic. It’s blown me away that so many women have turned up today,” she said.

Businesswoman Sarah Bramley.

"The last time there was a Hartlepool meeting for the Assist Women’s Network was 10 years ago and only four ladies from Hartlepool turned up, so today we are absolutely blown away.

"I’m really chuffed. To see the response we’ve had, I’m really grateful that the women have showed up today.”

Lyndsay, who runs Hogg Global Logistics, based in the Stranton area of town, continued: "It’s fantastic opportunity to make new friends, make new connections.

"A lot of the people here have only met on Zoom. It’a amazing to be back out and to be back to normal.”

"I hope we can inspire some more ladies to stand up and shout about their businesses,” she added.

The networking, which took place at the Bis, in Whitby Street, was the first big event to take place at the building since the pandemic.

It followed a smaller “netwalking” event organised by the network, which brought businesswomen together for a walk on the Headland in February.

Ann Stonehouse, chair of the network, said: "I am absolutely thrilled.

"The idea is now for women to come out of Hartlepool and network across the Tees Valley.

She added: “We are absolutely excited and ecstatic to work with Lyndsay. She’s made a difference already and we are really looking forward to 12 months ahead.”

Sarah Bramley, who runs Habit, said of the event: “It was amazing. I didn’t realise there were so many female entrepreneurs in Hartlepool.”