Hartlepool once again remembered all those who have been killed or injured at work over the years on Workers’ Memorial Day.

Organised every year by Hartlepool Trades Union Council, around 100 people came together to mark the event at Hartlpeool College of Further Education on Sunday.

A number of guest speakers described the ongoing importance of worker safety and stressed the message of the day to “Remember the Dead and Fight for the Living”.

Guests prepare to lay wreaths at Workers Memorial Day at Hartlepool College of Further Education.

A host of dignitaries, union representatives and families who have lost loved ones as a result of their work, laid wreaths.

Speakers this year included Fran Heathcote, General Secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union, who spoke about the impact of Covid and climate change on workplace safety.

Former BBC Tees broadcaster Paul “Goffy” Gough read a moving eulogy to the late John Brookes, North East Organiser for NASUWT, who was a longstanding supporter of Workers’ Memorial Day and a big advocate for health.

Edwin Jeffries of Hartlepool Trades Union Council lays a wreath at the ceremony.

Special guest Alan Mardghum, General Secretary of the Durham Miners Association, said: “Today is one of the most important days in the trade unions’ calendar.

"Too many workers have died fighting for what we enjoy today. We will continue to fight like hell for the living.”

The service included a minute’s silence for all those lost to industrial accidents and music from Hartlepool’s Paraphernalia community choir.

Edwin Jeffries, President of Hartlepool Trades Union Council, thanked all who supported the day.

The service at Hartlepool College of Further Education was well attended.

He said: “Each year on Workers Memorial Day working people throughout the world remember those who have died or been injured at work through industrial accident or disease whilst trying to earn an honest living for themselves and their families.

"As has been shown today in Hartlepool with our mix of speakers and contributors, it is only with enforceable and enforced legislation and the employers working together with the trade unions to improve health and safety in all workplaces that we can ever hope to reduce the number of workplace accidents, injuries, diseases and deaths that in the majority of cases, are avoidable.”