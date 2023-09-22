News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool master goldsmith Mark Lloyd victorious at UK Jewellery Awards 2023

A Hartlepool master goldsmith has been named Bespoke Jewellery Retailer for 2023 at the UK’s most prestigious jewellery awards.
By Mark Payne
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 13:52 BST
Mark Lloyd, based in Park Road, emerged as the proud winner of the highly competitive category at the UK Jewellery Awards, the longest running and highest profile jewellery and watch trade awards.

He was shortlisted as one of 12 finalists in part for a unique bangle he created for a client which encapsulated her love for bees, her fondness for bees, the sun and memories from her son.

Months of rigorous assessment culminated in Mark’s victory at the Hilton London Metropole earlier this month.

Hartlepool's Mark Lloyd (centre) collecting his award at the UK Jewellery Awards.Hartlepool's Mark Lloyd (centre) collecting his award at the UK Jewellery Awards.
Hartlepool's Mark Lloyd (centre) collecting his award at the UK Jewellery Awards.
The selection process included a comprehensive evaluation by a mystery shopper when Mark and his team demonstrated a seamless execution of their bespoke processes.

The final judgement, conducted by a distinguished panel of industry experts, involved meticulous scrutiny of the applicants' submissions and insights gleaned from the mystery shopping exercise.

Mark said of the award: “Winning one of these awards means a lot. It allows you to tell your colleagues in the trade and your customers that you are the best at what you do.”

His Bee Bangle has garnered widespread admiration and praise.

Mark Lloyd's bespoke Bee Bangle made for a special client.Mark Lloyd's bespoke Bee Bangle made for a special client.
Mark Lloyd's bespoke Bee Bangle made for a special client.

“The Bee bangle was such a unique bespoke piece, the type of job that rarely comes along when the customer trusts us to design and make an item with extremely sentimental jewellery,” added Mark.

He entered the awards on the encouragement of PR company Carina Gama.

Mark is an internationally renowned jeweller and a Fellow of The Institute of Professional Goldsmiths.

