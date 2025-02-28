Hartlepool McDonald's restaurants' Happy Meal drive boosts food bank
Restaurants in Burn Road, the Marina and Middleton Grange shopping centre all joined together to raffle off hampers of full set of popular Grinch Happy Meal Toys and lots more goodies in the run up to Christmas.
The drive raised £540 for Hartlepool Foodbank, in Church Street, which provides emergency food parcels to hundreds of people in food crisis all year round.
McDonald’s Hartlepool franchise manager Jasper Maudsley and some of his team visited the food bank to meet the team and present the money.
Jasper said: “The dining area teams were great at drawing attention to the hampers, positioned in the collection area and having tickets available to purchase.
“The winners were delighted with their prizes as they were notified on Christmas Eve. We will be doing something similar in the run up to Christmas this year.”
Hartlepool Foodbank co-ordinator Lisa Lavender said: “Our huge thanks to McDonald’s for their incredible, generous donation and support to the food bank.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.