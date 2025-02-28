Generous McDonald’s staff and customers in Hartlepool have helped to boost supplies at a town foodbank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Restaurants in Burn Road, the Marina and Middleton Grange shopping centre all joined together to raffle off hampers of full set of popular Grinch Happy Meal Toys and lots more goodies in the run up to Christmas.

The drive raised £540 for Hartlepool Foodbank, in Church Street, which provides emergency food parcels to hundreds of people in food crisis all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonald’s Hartlepool franchise manager Jasper Maudsley and some of his team visited the food bank to meet the team and present the money.

Jasper Maudsley (second left) with McDonald's staff (left to right) Katie Elstob, Ryan Norman and Adele Green present a cheque for £540 to Hartlepool Foodbank manager Lisa Lavender. Picture by FRANK REID

Jasper said: “The dining area teams were great at drawing attention to the hampers, positioned in the collection area and having tickets available to purchase.

“The winners were delighted with their prizes as they were notified on Christmas Eve. We will be doing something similar in the run up to Christmas this year.”

Hartlepool Foodbank co-ordinator Lisa Lavender said: “Our huge thanks to McDonald’s for their incredible, generous donation and support to the food bank.”