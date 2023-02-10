Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer opens second phase of Hartlepool & Billingham Self Storage site
A Hartlepool self storage centre has celebrated the opening of its second phase after a successful first year in business in the town.
Hartlepool & Billingham Self Storage opened on the Queens Meadow Business Park in February last year.
Its 600 units of varying size enable people to declutter their homes. But it is also proving to be a popular option for small businesses to thrive say bosses.
On Thursday, it welcomed Hartlepool MP who opened the second phase of the building and its latest 250 units.
Mrs Mortimer praised the role the firm is playing in the town’s business landscape.
She said: “I thought these places were where you put your Christmas decorations or your three broken lawnmowers, and they’re really not.
"This self storage place is what’s underpinning a lot of our smaller local businesses.
"It’s vital because it gives us that extra business storage space for people to work out of or on the road and it’s a really vital part of our town.”
The company, which also has sites in Wakefield, Bradford and Selby, decided to come to Hartlepool after spotting a gap in the market.
Managing director Ross Stewart said: “We’ve done it before in other towns and felt Hartlepool didn’t have that.
"There are a lot of container sites about but it’s the service side with full security and flexibility.
"And it’s been proven because we’re at about 25% occupancy at the moment.”
Mr Stewart said its units are used equally by domestic customers and businesses to store equipment without having to take on premises with the burden of rent and other bills.
"You have got the full scope to run your business,” he said.
One occupant is a wedding company that was previously ran from the operator’s garage.
The size of the units they provide vary from 25 square feet up to 2,000.
The business, which employs seven people in Hartlepool, is already planning its next stage of expansion.
Mr Stewart said they aim to create a number of ‘drive up’ units that offer 24-hour access within the next six to eight months.