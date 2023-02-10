Hartlepool & Billingham Self Storage opened on the Queens Meadow Business Park in February last year.

Its 600 units of varying size enable people to declutter their homes. But it is also proving to be a popular option for small businesses to thrive say bosses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday, it welcomed Hartlepool MP who opened the second phase of the building and its latest 250 units.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer performs the ribbon cutting to officially open the second phase of Hartlepool & Billingham Self Storage alongside site manager Vicky French and Managing Director Ross Stewart. Picture by FRANK REID

Mrs Mortimer praised the role the firm is playing in the town’s business landscape.

She said: “I thought these places were where you put your Christmas decorations or your three broken lawnmowers, and they’re really not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This self storage place is what’s underpinning a lot of our smaller local businesses.

"It’s vital because it gives us that extra business storage space for people to work out of or on the road and it’s a really vital part of our town.”

Jill Mortimer inside a unit rented by Grant Herbert from PCS Pressure Cleaning Solutions at Hartlepool and Billingham Self Storage. Picture by FRANK REID

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company, which also has sites in Wakefield, Bradford and Selby, decided to come to Hartlepool after spotting a gap in the market.

Managing director Ross Stewart said: “We’ve done it before in other towns and felt Hartlepool didn’t have that.

"There are a lot of container sites about but it’s the service side with full security and flexibility.

"And it’s been proven because we’re at about 25% occupancy at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Stewart said its units are used equally by domestic customers and businesses to store equipment without having to take on premises with the burden of rent and other bills.

"You have got the full scope to run your business,” he said.

One occupant is a wedding company that was previously ran from the operator’s garage.

The size of the units they provide vary from 25 square feet up to 2,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business, which employs seven people in Hartlepool, is already planning its next stage of expansion.