Voneus Broadband has successfully trialled its first gigabit capable Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) network in Dalton Piercy.

The village was plagued with unusable broadband rates of just one megabit per second (Mbs) for years.

In 2021 Voneus announced it was to install a super fast wireless broadband network, initially providing speeds of up to 50Mb.

Hartlepool Borough Councillor Mike Young with Francesca Lee from Voneus in Dalton Piercy. Picture by FRANK REID

It has now pioneered the delivery of a new Fixed Wireless network capable of providing gigabit connection speeds (1,000MBs) designed to reach areas that full fibre broadband cannot.

During the trial, Voneus saw almost twice as much data consumed in the village.

In building the network, the company worked with Hartlepool Borough Council to use existing infrastructure and took just over one week.

Francesca Lee, chief commercial officer at Voneus, said: “Many rural communities are not deemed to be commercially viable to the big broadband providers.

"We exist to change that, making the impossible possible for communities across England and Wales by lighting up their streets and villages with ultrafast broadband speeds even if fibre networks aren’t available.”

