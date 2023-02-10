Voneus Broadband successfully completes trial of its first gigabit capable network in UK in Hartlepool village
A broadband provider has brought ultra fast internet speeds to a Hartlepool village plagued by slow rates for years after completing a United Kingdom first trial.
Voneus Broadband has successfully trialled its first gigabit capable Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) network in Dalton Piercy.
The village was plagued with unusable broadband rates of just one megabit per second (Mbs) for years.
In 2021 Voneus announced it was to install a super fast wireless broadband network, initially providing speeds of up to 50Mb.
It has now pioneered the delivery of a new Fixed Wireless network capable of providing gigabit connection speeds (1,000MBs) designed to reach areas that full fibre broadband cannot.
During the trial, Voneus saw almost twice as much data consumed in the village.
In building the network, the company worked with Hartlepool Borough Council to use existing infrastructure and took just over one week.
Francesca Lee, chief commercial officer at Voneus, said: “Many rural communities are not deemed to be commercially viable to the big broadband providers.
"We exist to change that, making the impossible possible for communities across England and Wales by lighting up their streets and villages with ultrafast broadband speeds even if fibre networks aren’t available.”
Councillor Mike Young, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee and a local ward councillor, said: “It is important that rural communities such as Dalton Piercy are not left behind and are able to access a reliable broadband service, so I am delighted that by working in partnership with Voneus the council has been able to resolve the connectivity issues that have historically affected the village.”