Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The boss of Hartlepool Power Station says an action plan will ensure improvement after it was placed under enhanced scrutiny by the industry regulator.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Lees, Hartlepool Power Station director, said it will work to “continuously improve our performance”.

It comes after the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) moved the EDF station, in Brenda Road, Hartlepool, into enhanced regulatory attention for safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ONR took the decision after it identified areas where improvements are required for the station to perform better around health and safety.

Hartlepool Power Station. Picture by FRANK REID

The regulator said the station remains safe to operate.

Mike Webb, ONR’s Superintending Inspector for Operating Reactors, said: “When required, we place sites into enhanced attention to achieve improved performance in specific areas, which is a key part of our role as an independent regulator.

“It’s encouraging that EDF has already submitted a performance improvement plan to us to address the areas we identified as requiring improvement at the site.

“We have reviewed this plan and are confident it will address our outlined concerns."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Station director Mr Lees said: “This power station has an excellent operating and safety record built up over more than 40 years of electricity generation and it is important to note that the ONR has clearly said it has confidence the site can continue to safely operate.

“We have always worked with the ONR to address, and flag, technical issues as they emerge and to ensure they are content with the way we’re working.

"Our action plan will ensure we continuously improve our performance on those issues identified by ourselves and the regulator.”