A boss of an advanced nuclear reactor and fuel company aiming to build a multi-billion pound plant at Hartlepool has welcomed Government plans to “rip up” red tape.

X-energy is proposing to build a fleet of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) next to the existing nuclear power station site in Hartlepool.

Those plans look to have been given a boost with reforms to planning rules announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer set to see more nuclear power plants approved across England and Wales.

They are intended to clear a path for the country’s first smaller nuclear reactors which the government says are safer and easier to build and will create thousands of new high skilled jobs while delivering clean, secure and cheaper energy.

A map showing the possible location for a new modular nuclear reactor plant in Hartlepool.

Alistair Black, senior director UK at X-energy, reacted to the announcement and said: “Opening up new siting opportunities for a fleet of advanced reactors will help unlock tens of billions of pounds of investment and growth across the country, bringing clean secure electricity and heat for industry.

“We welcome this step today, and the intent to streamline assessment processes whilst ensuring robust regulatory standards continue to be met.

"We look forward to reviewing this in detail and responding to the consultation.”

No nuclear power stations have been built in the UK since 1995 and the government says the UK is lagging behind in the global race to harness cleaner, more affordable energy.

Meanwhile, China is building 29 reactors, and the EU has 12 at planning stage.

The reforms include scrapping rules restricting nuclear development to eight sites in the UK and setting up a Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce.

The Prime Minister said: “This country hasn’t built a nuclear power station in decades. We’ve been let down, and left behind.

“Our energy security has been hostage to Putin for too long, with British prices skyrocketing at his whims.

“I’m putting an end to it – changing the rules to back the builders of this nation, and saying no to the blockers who have strangled our chances of cheaper energy, growth and jobs for far too long.”

In December, EDF announced an extension to the life of its Hartlepool power station by another year taking it to 2027.