Every year the station handpicks a clutch of young people to join its apprenticeship scheme and receive on-the-job training over a four year period.

When the same scheme was launched last year there were more than 250 applications for just seven places.

Kirsty Hopkinson, HR manager at Hartlepool Power Station, which is run by EDF, said: “This is a hugely exciting period at Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Power Station is on the lookout for key new staff.

"There has never been a focus on nuclear like there is at this moment.

"We have just extended the lifetime of this plant to 2026 and have hopes to run it for even longer.

"Even when we finish generating there is years of work to be done defueling and then decommissioning this plant.

"There’s also the prospect of a new reactor coming here after the Government said this town was the best spot for the next generation of a new type of nuclear.

“So anyone starting their career with us over the coming months will find themselves set up in a highly skilled, well paid, in-demand industry which could provide a job for life.”

The power station is also on the lookout for skilled engineers to fill a number of other key roles.

Adverts are also out for technical advice engineers, a construction manager, a fuel route engineer, a head of radiological protection and a quality assurance engineer.

Kirsty added: “Teesside has an incredibly rich pool of engineering talent. So we know there will be people out there working in similar roles in similar sorts of companies across the area.

"These are the people we want to hear from, folks with the sorts of skills we can make great use of. What we need is enthusiastic people, keen to learn, they don’t all have to have backgrounds in nuclear power just the attitude to want to help drive this station forward. There is so much to be done at the power station over the coming years that this is a great time to come onboard. If you think you fit our bill, please get in touch.”

Drop in sessions, where potential apprentice candidates can find out more about the industry and the roles on offer, will be held at the power station’s visitor centre on February 15 and February 19.