Hartlepool Power Station: Reaction as station’s life extended and Minister for Nuclear visits site

The site, in Tees Road, was due to enter defueling by March 2024.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer and Minister for Nuclear and Networks Andrew Bowie visited the station to talk about the future prospects of opening an Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR) as an eventual replacement.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer and Minister for Nuclear Andrew Bowie visited the station.

Mrs Mortimer said: “I think what we’ve got to do now is look to building that next future and, getting that new AMR reactor here in Hartlepool, decarbonise the whole of Teesside.”

Mr Bowie, whose visit to the station was his first inj his new role, added: "What a day to be here in Hartlepool. EDF have announced they extending the life of the plant here until 2026. That’s great for the plant here, for whoever works and lives in the community and it’s all testament to the fantastic people here.”

The station, which is marking 40 years of generating power, employs around 700 people.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “This is fantastic news for the people of Hartlepool and this investment is very much welcomed by all. We will continue to fight for a new nuclear power station in Hartlepool and the fact that EDF are extending the life of the power station is a huge vote of confidence in their workforce and in the people of Hartlepool.

The life of the power station has been extended for another two years./Photo: Dave Charnley Photography

“It safeguards hundreds of local jobs in Hartlepool and it will help secure our energy needs and keep the lights on as the Russia/Ukraine war sadly continues.”

The decision to prolong the station’s life was made after a rigorous review by EDF of the technical and commercial cases for life extension.

EDF said that positive inspections of the graphite reactor cores during 2022 have increased confidence that the station can generate for longer and continue to meet stringent regulatory standards.

Station director Mark Lees said: "This extension is a massive vote of confidence in the capability of our people, our plant and Teesside.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has described the news as fantastic.

