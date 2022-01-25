Hartlepool salon girls break out the bubbly as it celebrates its 10th anniversary

Vikki Ryan Salon & Boutique, in Lister Street, threw a party for all their staff, customers, family and friends at the weekend to mark Monday’s special milestone.

They held a number of giveaways which included vouchers and hair and beauty treatments.

The salon was decorated with colourful balloons and everyone enjoyed cakes, bubbly and music.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Vikki Ryan Salon & Boutique (left to right): Georgina Waite, Emma Picton, Nicola Wilkinson, Tracy Ryan, Vikki Ryan, Mollie Armstrong and Anna Gorman.

Owner Vikki launched the business in 2012 after previously being mobile and working from home.

It has been a rollercoaster first 10 years including the pandemic.

Vikki said: “It was very upsetting having to close the doors and the worry of what was to come in the future.

"But having my business for 15 years and the salon 10, I have built up an amazing relationship with my ladies and more than 90% came back.”

The business originally started out with just three staff but now employs seven people including Vikki’s mother and best friend.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.