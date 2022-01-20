Support Local: More Hartlepool businesses to try out in 2022 - as nominated by Mail readers

Why not try out some of these Hartlepool businesses as part of your new year’s resolution to “support local” in the 12 months ahead.

There’s no better recommendation than from a customer, so we called on the Mail readers to shout out the businesses they love.

Mail readers have been shouting out their favourite local businesses.

If you’re looking to try new places this year, why not start now with some of these suggestions.

Here are some of the businesses recommendations, as sent in by the Hartlepool Mail readers. Click here to add your own to the post.

There were too many suggestions to fit in one story – click here to take a look at our previous Support Local round-up. Don’t worry if you can't see your suggestion here. We will publish another instalment in future.

Balloonatics, Elwick Road: Recommended by Jenny Thornton

Blue Lounge, Navigation Point: Recommended by Al Wilkinson

Cake King – Hartlepool: Recommended by Alisha Nichol

Do Creative, The BIS, Whitby Street: Recommended by Antonia Fawcett

Hi-Shine, Hartlepool: Recommended by Amy-Leigh Hornsey

LAB Gym, Darlington Street: Recommended by Alana Siddle Dorman

Little Bear Things, Hartlepool: Recommended by Emily Flower Proudlock

Olivia & Grey, York Road: Recommended by Debra Palfreeman

Premier Valeting, Newburn Bridge Industrial Estate: Recommended by Terry Hughes

Surface Smart North East Ltd, Longhill Industrial Estate: Recommended by Ryan Savage

The Sunset Emporium, Hartlepool: Recommended by JillIano Steveniopolis

Tastes Like Heaven, Arncliffe Gardens, Hartlepool: Recommended by Angie Crawford and Zena Elsdon

