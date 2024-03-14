Hartlepool solicitor urges people to get writing a will off their to-do list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The research from The Association of Lifetime Lawyers shows that almost half (49%) of UK adults don’t have a will in place, meaning their wishes might not be carried out when they die.

The new data reveals 1 in 10 UK adults have started making a will but haven’t finished it, and nearly a third (32%) say they haven’t made a will because they don’t know how to get started. A quarter of people who have making a will on their to-do list, would prioritise watching TV over getting a will in place.

The Association of Lifetime Lawyers represents a community of the most qualified legal professionals in the UK supporting vulnerable and older people with expert advice and support.

Hartlepool solicitor Clair Dunkerley.

Ms Dunkerley, head of private client at TMJ Legal Services, says these worrying findings could leave many bereaved families distressed if their loved ones have not communicated their wishes legally through a will.

She added: “We all know how important this type of life admin is, but our research shows just how hard people find it to get started. It doesn’t need to take a long time to prepare or update your will, especially if you have an expert to guide you through the process. And it’s time well spent, reducing the burden on your loved ones after your death, and reducing the risk of disputes that can be costly in time and money to resolve.

“Many people think they’re too young to write a will, and understandably don’t like to think about the worst that could happen, but our members often have to deal with cases where a badly drafted or non-existent will has caused undue distress to those left behind.

“Our research shows 21% of wills are handwritten or have handwritten amendments which could make them illegible and therefore difficult to understand.

"To get your will right, it’s always safest to speak to a specialist, like an accredited lifetime lawyer, who can help you plan for the future and communicate your wishes in the right way.