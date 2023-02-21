Hartlepool Borough Council is offering three levels of sponsorship – Main Sponsor, Feature Sponsor and Business Community Supporter – and each can be tailored to suit individual businesses’ needs.

A number of bespoke corporate hospitality packages are also available, including having use of a quayside private tall ship to entertain staff and clients.

Hartlepool Tall Ships Race 2023 organisers on the Waterfront site.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Shane Moore, said: "We want to position local businesses at its heart, so that they are able to share the benefits that it will bring to the town as the biggest free family event to be staged in the north of England this year.”

Opportunities are available for up to four Main Sponsors from £50,000 plus VAT that will be assigned their own Class A Tall Ship for deck parties, PR opportunities and special events. Their logo will also be included on all relevant material before and during the event.

Marketing and PR opportunities are also available for Feature Sponsors from £25,000 plus VAT, and as one of 20 Business Community Supporters for between £5,000 and £10,000 plus VAT.

There are also a range of corporate hospitality packages available including food and drink options, as well as activities and entertainment.