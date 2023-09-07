Watch more videos on Shots!

King Johns Tavern, located by the corner of Middleton Grange shopping centre’s market place in South Road, is on the market with an asking price in the region of £750,000.

It has been owned in recent years by Teesside pub company Tees Inns which also has other watering holes in the region.

The pub is being marketed by Everard Cole of Leeds and advertised on the website rightmove.

King Johns Tavern, in Hartlepool town centre is up for sale. Picture by FRANK REID

It states it is “a vibrant property with high footfall” in the area adding: “An open plan setting makes the property an impressive and welcoming environment.”

The pub comes with a large beer garden with room for 50 customers and a two level seating area inside with 115 covers.

Accommodation is available above with a two-bedroom manager’s flat which is not currently used and is in need of refurbishment.

The advertisement adds: "On entry to the property you are welcomed with high ceilings and historic wooden panels that express the history of the area within the property.”

And it states the pub is fully equipped with commercial catering equipment while other ancillary areas include a beer cellar, bottle store, office and staff room with staff WC.

The pub is named after King John of England who in the year 1201 granted a charter to Hartlepool for the sum of £20 which included the right to hold a weekly market and an annual fifteen-day fair, among other things.