Just some of the Hartlepool people who had their say on a variety of issues in 2005 and 2010.Just some of the Hartlepool people who had their say on a variety of issues in 2005 and 2010.
25 retro pictures of Hartlepool people having a pint, doing their shopping and speaking their mind

People are rarely shy of expressing their opinions down the pub.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:00 BST

Here we have some classic photos here of Hartlepool folk putting the world to rights down the boozer – and in other locations – when asked their opinions on a variety of issues by the Hartlepool Mail in 2005 and 2010.

Unfortunately our archive system has failed to log the names of people pictured.

For our last collection of retro having your say photos, click here.

.............on Andy Capp in 2005.

1. Speaking her mind............

.............on Andy Capp in 2005. Photo: TC

................on Andy Capp in 2005.

2. Speaking his mind.........

................on Andy Capp in 2005. Photo: TC

...........on women's rights in workingmen's clubs in 2005.

3. Speaking his mind..........

...........on women's rights in workingmen's clubs in 2005. Photo: MH

.................on a local issue in 2005.

4. Having his say...............

.................on a local issue in 2005. Photo: MH

