25 retro pictures of Hartlepool people having a pint, doing their shopping and speaking their mind
People are rarely shy of expressing their opinions down the pub.
Here we have some classic photos here of Hartlepool folk putting the world to rights down the boozer – and in other locations – when asked their opinions on a variety of issues by the Hartlepool Mail in 2005 and 2010.
Unfortunately our archive system has failed to log the names of people pictured.
For our last collection of retro having your say photos, click here.
1 / 6