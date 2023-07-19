The Staincliffe Hotel, in Seaton Carew, may be redeveloped for residential purposes after Acland Homes acquired the site from Seaside Inns.

However, existing bookings will be honoured during a transition period, which is expected to last between 18 and 24 months.

A hospitality group has been appointed to assist with the hotel operations and refurbishment work is also set to take place.

The Staincliffe Hotel could be demolished to make way for new homes./Photo: Frank Reid

Acland Homes has said it will consult with the public about the redevelopment plans before submitting a planning application to Hartlepool Borough Council in the autumn.

The company said: “Our intentions for the site are to ultimately redevelop it for residential purposes, which may involve the total demolition of the building and its replacement with new development.

“It is unviable to run the hotel longer term, but the short term investment we are making will ensure a smooth transition towards redevelopment with clear cut off dates for bookings rather than closing the building down now.”

Although a precise number has not been confirmed, Acland Homes managing director Stephen Litherland has told the Mail that redevelopment works would create a “significant” number of jobs.

Stephen Litherland, managing director of Acland Homes, has said the company hopes to gain support for the plans./Photo: Frank Reid

Building work could take up to two years after the transition period is over.

The hotel will continue to accept bookings over the next 18 months.

Mr Litherland said: “When this opportunity was put to me my first thoughts were that redeveloping this site will be a challenge, not least because of the nostalgia attached to the building from the people of Seaton Carew and the wider Hartlepool area.

“I have thought long and hard before entering into this venture and after assessing the state of the building I have concluded in good conscience that the redevelopment of the site is the right thing for the area.

“We have just started working on the plans and we plan to put back a high quality replacement. We will consult with everyone on these plans in the coming weeks ahead.

“We are not looking to make any significant profit on the short term running of the hotel, we are simply looking to break even in terms of running and interest costs. We therefore have a short term opportunity, maybe 12-18 months, to use the building for some good and we would be open to discussions about any community uses or ideas that anyone has for the space whilst the proposals work their way through the planning system.

“We hope to be able to gain local support but we do appreciate that not everyone will be supportive of the site’s redevelopment.”

The Staincliffe Hotel was built in 1869 as a house for Hartlepool merchant Thomas Walker. It was converted into a hotel in 1929.

Seaton Carew councillor Gordon Cranney has made an application to Historic England to get a listed status for the building in what he described in a Facebook post as his “first step in halting the demolition.”

Cllr Cranney has said he wants to see the building restored to its previous standard.

He said: "It’s an iconic symbol of Seaton and without it Seaton just wouldn’t be the same.

