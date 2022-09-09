Hartlepool’s ‘very first’ healthy takeaway Gym Grill to open doors at the weekend
The owner of a new healthy takeaway has shared hopes to start a franchise as he gets ready to open his first restaurant in Hartlepool.
Gym Grill, in the town’s Andrew Street, is hoping to bring healthy takeaway options to Hartlepool residents when it opens at on Saturday, September 10, at noon.
Protein smoothies, fresh meats straight from the grill, salads and rice will be on the menu with nutrient and calorie information displayed as well.
Owner Ian Glass, who has run Ian Glass Fitness, also in Andrew Street, for 21 years, said the aim is to grow Gym Grill into a worldwide franchise.
"We wanted to do something different. Give people an alternative in Hartlepool, instead of shopping fast food at home when they’re looking for something to eat,” said Ian.
"It’s something I’ve always thought about doing.
"The ultimate goal is to see it franchise and see Gym Grills not just all over the country, but all around the world.”
Ian added: "It’s never been more important than now for people to understand more that health really is down to what they’re fuelling their body on, what they’re feeding their body.”
The restaurant has been in the works since January and the premises were secured at the end of March.
The business will create two full-time jobs and between four and six part-time positions.
Ian has said he feels both excited and nervous ahead of the opening.
Gym Grill launches amid an energy crisis, with households and business alike facing a rise in bills.
"I think it’s worrying for everybody. It really is. But is there ever a good time to open a business?,” said Ian.
"We’re just going to have to do it. We’re all going to be in the same boat.”
Ian has added support for the healthy takeaway is already going strong among local people with Gym Grill accumulating nearly 1,500 followers on its Facebook page weeks before opening.
He said: "The amount of messages I’ve had as well saying that this is something Hartlepool really needs.
"I think people are genuinely excited to be able to know they’ve got somewhere to order that’s not junk food.”
The takeaway will run from 11.30am up until 8.30pm from Mondays to Saturdays.