Bosses at LilyAnne’s Coffee Shop, in Victoria Road, were stunned to receive their latest monthly demand for £2,485 – a massive hike compared to around £580 just three months ago.

As a not-for-profit community interest company, all the business’s profits go back to supporting the community through a variety of projects, which it says saves the NHS millions of pounds a year.

But LilyAnne’s says the level of support it can provide to people will be hit by the soaring bills. The latest demand is the equivalent of three of its eight members of staff.

LilyAnnes project development manager Trevor Sherwood and community services co-ordinator Angela Arnold with their bill for £2485.80 for their latest energy bill.

Project development manager Trevor Sherwood said: "Businesses are not subject to the energy cap.

“With the way we run our business it means it impacts the level of support we can offer to the community, while energy suppliers are making billions off the back of business and consumers.

"We know it is impacting everyone at the moment and the focus has rightly been on households, but businesses are paying astronomical amounts.

"The worry is that there is going to be a lot of independent businesses that are not going to be here next year.

"How long can business keep paying these phenomenal amounts?”

He also fears even bigger bills are to come when the coffee shop turns on its heating this winter.

Trevor said others are in the same boat and has been informed that one restaurant in town is charged £9,000 a month for energy.

He is appealing to the Government to act now before is too late.

"I think we need urgent support from the Government to step in and offer a Covid style recovery grant scheme,” said Trevor.