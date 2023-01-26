H&M in Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre set to close down

H&M has confirmed its store in the town’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre will close down, following “a rapid change in customer behaviour.”

It was the only remaining H&M branch in the area after the store at Teesside Retail Park closed in June 2022, following earlier closures in Middlesbrough’s Cleveland Centre and in Stockton.

A spokesperson for H&M said: “During the last few years, we have seen a rapid change in customer behaviour that we cannot ignore. We continuously need to evaluate and develop our business to meet our customers’ needs and offer the best possible shopping experience, whether it’s online or in our physical stores.

"Our ambition is to continue investing in our customers, open new stores where we see opportunities and develop our digital channels. We continuously evaluate how we should invest in stores and sometimes decisions must be made to enable long-term growth. This means that we sometimes need to close stores. This decision has been made for our Hartlepool store.

The spokesperson added: “Customer behaviour is constantly changing, and we need to adapt accordingly. We want to be where our customers are. The physical store is still extremely important to us and will be a place for customers to shop, discover and be inspired.

"At H&M, we are constantly working to integrate physical and digital stores, we want to find the strength in each channel and make the customer journey smooth.”

The Hartlepool store took over the large unit previously occupied by Marks and Spencer seven years ago.