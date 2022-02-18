Hartlepool-based JJ Hardy & Sons was founded in 1856 by John James Hardy before being bought out by TH Pailor, the grandfather of the company’s current owner and managing director, Andrew Pailor.

It was originally set up to support local traders and seafarers and it has since transitioned to a team of expert CNC machinists supplying precision components and parts to customers across the UK.

“My family have been involved in this business for three generations and have guided it through incredibly dark times,” managing director Andrew said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Pailor from JJ Hardy & Sons Ltd with his new machine./Photo: Elliot Nichol

“However, even when our backs have been against the wall the most, our determination and grit has helped pull us through and bounce back from every single setback we’ve faced.

“From raising money during the first and second world wars to fund the war efforts, to producing parts for ships and arms, we’ve risen to every challenge thrown at us and as a true UK manufacturer, we’re proud of our heritage and to be still here today, investing in the North East and continuing to grow.”

Based in Brenda Road, the company hopes to increase its 10-strong workforce and plans to recruit a new apprentice.

After tapping into support from the Sustainable Advanced Manufacturing (SAM) Project at the University of Sunderland, the company has also invested in a new turning machine and 3D printer, allowing it to ramp up productivity.

Managing director Andrew Pailor has said the new machinery will help provide better services to clients./Photo: Elliot Nichol

Andrew added: “The new machinery we’ve purchased represents a significant investment for the company and will be key to not only sustaining our future for another generation, but for nurturing the next generation of talent that comes through the business as we continue to invest in the region.”

Surviving the pandemic proved not only a key milestone for the business but also for the Pailor family.

The Pailors have now run the company for 83 years – longer than it was controlled by its previous owners.

Andrew added: “There were times during the pandemic when I honestly thought there was a real possibility that we wouldn’t survive the crisis.

“But in true JJ Hardy fashion, we pulled through."

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.