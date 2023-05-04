The second Hartlepool Business Week will take place from May 15-18 and looks to build on last year’s successful campaign.

Organised by Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth team with a range of partners, it aims to promote the advice and support on offer to existing businesses and the help available to people wishing to become self-employed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of sessions will be held across the week, centred on The BIS, in Whitby Street, the council’s award-winning centre for creative start-ups.

The BIS, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool.

Topics to be covered include what to know to become self-employed, doing business with Hartlepool Borough Council, setting up a sustainable social enterprise, how to turn a business idea into reality, recruiting and developing a successful workforce and maximising the global potential of your business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bev Bearne, the council’s assistant director (development and growth), said: “We have put together a comprehensive and varied programme with the support of a number of partner organisations and we would like to thank them for their assistance.

“Often businesses aren’t aware of the support that exists, so we hope they will get involved to find out more.

“We are also particularly keen to hear from people who have a great business idea but don’t know where to start. We’ll be holding an informal drop-in session where they will be able to chat one-to-one with business start-up advisors.”

Full details of all of the events taking place during the week can be found at https://www.investinhartlepool.co.uk/hartlepool-business-week/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad