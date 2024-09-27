Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool businesses are encouraged to make the most of the opportunities provided by a week of events dedicated to helping them “grow and thrive”.

Hartlepool Business Week this year takes place this year from Monday, October 14, until Friday, October 18, and has been organised by Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth team and a range of partners.

They include UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE), Hartlepool Business Forum and the Department for Business and Trade.

This event, which is now in its third year, aims to promote the advice and support on offer to existing businesses and the help available to those wanting to become self-employed.

Events are mainly taking place at The BIS, in Whitby Street, but there is also an online session and one at The Grand Hotel, in Victoria Road.

A number of sessions will be held across the week, mainly at The BIS, in Whitby Street, which is the council’s award-winning centre for creative start-ups.

Topics that will be covered during the week include what to know to become self-employed, doing business with Hartlepool Borough Council, bid writing, how to access financial support to grow a business, how to maximise the global potential of a business and trade successfully overseas and recruiting and developing a successful workforce.

The Hartlepool Business Forum will also be hosting a “relaxed and informal” networking session in The Grand Hotel, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, from 5pm on Thursday, October 17.

In this session, local businesses and budding business owners are encouraged to get to know each other in a no-stress environment.

Encouraging businesses to take part this year, Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of the Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “We are committed to supporting local businesses and creating an environment in which they are able to grow and thrive.

“We have put together a comprehensive programme of events for Hartlepool Business Week and we would encourage as many businesses as possible to take advantage of the advice and support that will be on offer.

“Often businesses aren’t aware of the support that is out there, so we hope they will get involved to find out more.”

Full details of the Hartlepool Business Week events can be found at https://www.investinhartlepool.co.uk/hartlepool-business-week-2024/.

Anyone wishing to enquire about a particular event should email [email protected]