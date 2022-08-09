Leading Hartlepool business secures funding to stage free mental health first aid qualification

Orangebox Training Solutions, based at the marina, has secured funding to provide the accredited course to both employed and unemployed people.

Held fully online, the qualification will equip learners with the skills to support colleagues with mental health problems by increasing their knowledge and understanding of the issue and how the principles of mental health first aid and can be implemented in the workplace.

It has been prompted due to the impact the current cost of living crisis and numerous coronavirus pandemic lockdowns have had on mental health.

Orangebox Training Solutions Ltd CEO Simon Corbett with some off his team inside their office at Tranquility House.

According to the HSE, in 2020/21 stress, depression or anxiety accounted for 50% of all work-related cases of ill-health, affecting more than 820,000 workers.

Orangebox is holding an enrolment event from 5.30pm on Wednesday, August 10, at Tranquility House, Harbour Walk, Hatlepool Marina.