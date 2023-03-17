Sir Peter Bazalgette, co-chair of the Creative Industries Council, was joined by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen and key figures from the screen industries and regional creative organisations to conduct the formal unveiling of The Northern Studios.

The Lynn Street studios opened in November 2022 and has already accommodated film and production crew for the forthcoming UK action thriller Jackdaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Peter Bazalgette: “I’m delighted to be here in Hartlepool celebrating the successful opening of The Northern Studios; as a region the North East has so much to offer in terms of talent and creativity.

The Northern Studios have officially been opened.

"It’s important that all areas with the potential of the North East have both the training and commercial infrastructure they need to support their growing creative industries.”

Mr Houchen added: “Hartlepool is nurturing world-class talent in the film and TV industries and it now has the facilities to match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Northern Studios is at the heart of our plans for the Hartlepool MDC and is a real sign to the UK’s creative industries and global production firms that the region is open for business.”

The official opening comes as the town was awarded £16.5m of Government Levelling Up money to regenerate the wider Church Street area with a new film production village.

Left to right: Sir Peter Bazalgette, David Hughes, Alison Gwynn - Chief Executive of North East Screen, Ben Houchen and Cllr Shane Moore.

The scheme will be in addition to the new studios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Councillor Shane Moore said that The Northern Studios development is “central” to the production village plan.

Cllr Moore added: “The council is delighted to celebrate this key milestone for the area and the creation of a new hub for business in Hartlepool.”

David Hughes, chairman of The Northern Studios Board, said: “This fully commercial production facility is the catalyst for the creation of new businesses in the area – and it’s already happening”

In September 2021, the BBC announced plans to spend at least £25m over the next five years across the North East to fund network TV production, talent development and support the creative sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad