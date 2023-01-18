Hartlepool awarded £16.5million of Levelling Up money to fund new film production village

The scheme, which would be in addition to the existing Northern Film and TV Studios, is also expected to include the creation of an urban park or square.

Confirmation that the Hartlepool Borough Council-led bid for funding had been approved at the second time of asking was announced late on Wednesday night by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The production village money is part of around £100m of Levelling Up money granted to six North-East projects.

The Government's Levelling Up fund has awarded £16.5m to regenerate Hartlepool's Church Street.

Hartlepool is also expected to benefit from one of the five remaining schemes after £18m was awarded to improve cycling and walking routes across the Tees Valley.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “This funding caps off another great day for Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool.

"Our transport vision is a vital part of allowing people the access they need to well-paid quality jobs and education and this money will play a key role in making that vision a reality.

“It’s also fantastic to see game-changing projects in Hartlepool, ahead of the Hartlepool Development Corporation being established, Guisborough and East Cleveland getting the shot in the arm they deserve.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has welcomed the funding announcement.

“We have invested in the Hartlepool Northern School of Art and its higher education facility and we are serious about making the town a cultural capital and the go-to venue for filmmakers and talent. Something which will be the cornerstone of the new Hartlepool Development Corporation.

“This funding for the production village and the area near the station, which is currently being redeveloped, will only help our exciting plans for the town and for the people of Hartlepool.”

Further details about the schemes are expected to be announced later this week.

The £100m investment is part of £2.1billion of Levelling Up money to be distributed nationwide.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Through greater investment in local areas, we can grow the economy, create good jobs and spread opportunity everywhere.

“That’s why we are backing a number of projects with new transformational funding to level up local communities in the North East.

“By reaching even more parts of the country than before, we will build a future of optimism and pride in people’s lives.”