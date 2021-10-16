Long-serving Hartlepool Aldi colleagues celebrate big work anniversaries

Jackie Williams, assistant store manager at the Brenda Road store, has notched up 25 years with the company after joining the supermarket in 1996.

Meanwhile, Gary Iveson, store manager at the Dunston Road branch, is celebrating 20 years of working at Aldi.

Over the last 25 years, Jackie has helped train many colleagues and worked across a number of Aldi stores in Middlesbrough and at Teesside Park.

Brenda Road assistant store manager Jackie Williams and Gary Iveson who manages Aldi in Dunston Road, Hartlepool.

She started off as a store assistant at the Teesside Park store before progressing to her current role back in 2007.

Jackie said: “Being part of the Aldi family for 25 years has been an absolute pleasure and I’ve learnt so much during my time here.

"My proudest achievement is knowing that over the years I’ve been able to pass on my knowledge and play a part in the development of other colleagues.”

Gary has also worked at several Aldi stores starting at South Shields when he joined back in 2001.

He has gone above and beyond his typical store duties by taking part in a range of fundraising activities, including a Coast-to-Coast challenge to raise money for Aldi’s dedicated charity the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Gary added: “I can’t believe it has been 20 years since I first joined Aldi. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here and can easily say no two days are ever the same.”

Sandy Mitchell, regional managing director at Aldi UK, said colleagues like Jackie and Gary were the cornerstone of the business.

