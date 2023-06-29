Four former Redcar Power Station structures on the Teessworks site were reduced to rubble in a matter of seconds on Thursday afternoon.

It marked the final facility to come down at the former steelworks and an end of one the largest demolition programmes the UK has ever seen.

The demolition could be seen across the bay in Seaton Carew with a small number of people capturing the moment on camera from the sand dunes.

The demolition of the Redcar Power Station chimney stack, triple flare stack and gas holder.

The button was pressed by Lord Michael Heseltine, whose report Opportunity Unlimited kick-started the region’s devolution deal in 2016.

Lord Heseltine said: “Devolution is fundamental.

“My view of devolution is the Mayoral Authority should be producing a strategy for the Tees Valley which should embrace all the strengths and opportunities and tackle the weaknesses.”

The demolition of the Redcar Power Station chimney stack, triple flare stack and gas holder on the site of the former Redcar steelworks site. Picture by Frank Reid.

Teesworks CEO Martin Corney said: “I’m very pleased with the progress of the demolition programme. We’re creating and keeping jobs in the region, and it has paved the way for an exciting future with important new investments across the site.”

A longstanding advocate of devolution, Lord Heseltine wanted to see it move faster and backed a wider Mayoral model.

“It’s moving at a snail’s pace,” he added.

“We need 60 local authorities, get rid of all the districts and have Mayoral Unitaries. It’s all in the Redcliffe-Maud Report from 1968.”

The dust clears after Thursday's demolition.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen described the demolition as “a bittersweet day”, adding: “It’s a real honour Lord Heseltine has agreed to push the button on our final Teesworks demolition.”

He added: “Our Joint Venture Partners, investors and contractors are cracking on at Teesworks and our progress on the recommendations in the initial report shows how far we’ve come, and how far we have to go in bringing prosperity and good, well-paid jobs to people in Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool.”

Teesworks covers approximately 4,500 acres of land south of the River Tees and includes the former SSI steelworks site and other industrial assets.