Magical classes for apprentice witches are on the way in Hartlepool

The junior magical masterclass is being planned at Gina’s Coven, in Station Lane, which is run by Gina Pontoni.

The shop already sells crystals and tarot cards as well as many more items that aspiring witches and those interested in mystical practices may need.

But now comes the masterclass for youngsters which will be held once a month for children aged over 10 and under 16.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gina Pontoni.

It is the latest offering at Gina’s shop which is already a huge success with adults.

Gina said: “The new sessions are a crystal master class for apprentice witches. They will be held in the shop and I teach them about crystal healing, positivity and positive thinking.

"It is kind of a class about positive life skills and about always being kind.”

Around 40 children have already had their names put forward for the ticket-only classes.

Gina Pontoni inside her shop in Station Lane.

And that’s not the only success at the shop. She does workshops for budding witches with 170 witches now on her books.

Gina also does tarot readings which are so popular, she is now fully booked until June 2023.

They embarked on a nine-week course which was fully booked for a year not long after it launched.

Gina's shop in Seaton Carew.

It sees apprentices learn how to read Tarot cards, meditate and heal with crystals.

On top of all that, Gina has been a pandemic success story online.

During lockdown, she entertained people on Facebook with a live “Tarot and Laughter” show every Saturday night, attracting more than 30,000 views at a

time.

Gina Pontoni in her shop.

Now her shop is a huge hit and she said: “I am just happy to spread the magic around. The coven is lovely because it is exactly what I imagined it would be when I first started.”

Gina’s shop is open between 2pm and 5.30pm on a Thursday and 10am to 4pm on a Saturday.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.