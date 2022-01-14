Support Local: Some Hartlepool businesses to try out in 2022 - as nominated by Mail readers
Is one of your new year’s resolutions to shop locally and support independent businesses in your area?
Hartlepool is home to a great range of independent businesses – from cafes and bars to clothes shops and cleaners.
There’s no better recommendation that of a loyal customer, so we called on the Mail readers to shout out the local businesses they love.
If you’re looking to try new places this year and add some favourites to your list, why not start now.
Here are some of the businesses recommendations, as sent in by the Hartlepool Mail readers. Click here to add your own to the post.
There were too many reader suggestions to fit in one story, so don’t worry if you can't see yours here. We will publish a further instalment in future.
The Copper Kettle, Park Road: Recommended by Colin Berry and Lisa Jackson
Bellus Amor, Stockton Road: Recommended by Caroline Ashley, Carole Carroll, Mel Dear, Sharon Hanson, Elizabeth Jackson, Dawn Procter, Andrea Schofield and Joanne Walker
Beyond Limits Gym, Easington Road: Recommended by Ste Buckle and Emie Louise
Brown&Co, Victoria Road: Recommended by Andrew Raymond Rowbotham
The Fizz Hut, Orchid Road: Recommended by Natalie Davis, Sophie Graham, Glenn McLintock, Liam McLintock and Sammy McLintock
Heugh Battery Museum, Moor Terrace: Recommended by Alice Elizabeth Simons
La Ama De Casa Spanish Cleaning Products: Recommended by Leianne Alexander and Carole Ford
LilyAnne's Coffee Bar, Middleton Grange: Recommended by Lorraine Smith
Move It With Ami Ford: Recommended by Leanne Brown, Amy Farrow, Carole Ford, Tracey Hendry and Hayley Riches
Paddy’s Pets, Owton Manor Lane: Recommended by Darren Ferguson
Pressure Cleaning Solutions: Recommended by Joe Docherty
Railway Cafe, Station Approach: Recommended by Pamela Donoghue
Ronnie’s Barbers, Owton Manor Lane: Recommended by Zoe Eve
Roy Blyth Butchers, Catcote Road: Recommended by Moira Boarder, Mary Gilbraith, Mary Harrion, Alison Mayes and Karen Wadrop
The Simple Weigh, Middleton Grange: Recommended by Jill Barrett, Amanda Bruce, Christy Davies, Rachel Geritz, Isobel Henderson, Deborah Louise, Carol Serrell and Trish Stephenson
Sorella Boutique, Burn Road: Recommended by Julie Donovan and Carole Ford
Steron Locksmiths, York Road: Recommended by Carole Pedersen