Support Local: Some Hartlepool businesses to try out in 2022 - as nominated by Mail readers

Hartlepool is home to a great range of independent businesses – from cafes and bars to clothes shops and cleaners.

There’s no better recommendation that of a loyal customer, so we called on the Mail readers to shout out the local businesses they love.

If you’re looking to try new places this year and add some favourites to your list, why not start now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are some of the businesses recommendations, as sent in by the Hartlepool Mail readers. Click here to add your own to the post.

There were too many reader suggestions to fit in one story, so don’t worry if you can't see yours here. We will publish a further instalment in future.

The Copper Kettle, Park Road: Recommended by Colin Berry and Lisa Jackson

Bellus Amor, Stockton Road: Recommended by Caroline Ashley, Carole Carroll, Mel Dear, Sharon Hanson, Elizabeth Jackson, Dawn Procter, Andrea Schofield and Joanne Walker

Beyond Limits Gym, Easington Road: Recommended by Ste Buckle and Emie Louise

Brown&Co, Victoria Road: Recommended by Andrew Raymond Rowbotham

The Fizz Hut, Orchid Road: Recommended by Natalie Davis, Sophie Graham, Glenn McLintock, Liam McLintock and Sammy McLintock

Heugh Battery Museum, Moor Terrace: Recommended by Alice Elizabeth Simons

La Ama De Casa Spanish Cleaning Products: Recommended by Leianne Alexander and Carole Ford

LilyAnne's Coffee Bar, Middleton Grange: Recommended by Lorraine Smith

Move It With Ami Ford: Recommended by Leanne Brown, Amy Farrow, Carole Ford, Tracey Hendry and Hayley Riches

Paddy’s Pets, Owton Manor Lane: Recommended by Darren Ferguson

Pressure Cleaning Solutions: Recommended by Joe Docherty

Railway Cafe, Station Approach: Recommended by Pamela Donoghue

Ronnie’s Barbers, Owton Manor Lane: Recommended by Zoe Eve

Roy Blyth Butchers, Catcote Road: Recommended by Moira Boarder, Mary Gilbraith, Mary Harrion, Alison Mayes and Karen Wadrop

The Simple Weigh, Middleton Grange: Recommended by Jill Barrett, Amanda Bruce, Christy Davies, Rachel Geritz, Isobel Henderson, Deborah Louise, Carol Serrell and Trish Stephenson

Sorella Boutique, Burn Road: Recommended by Julie Donovan and Carole Ford

Steron Locksmiths, York Road: Recommended by Carole Pedersen

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.