News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

National Lottery Euromillions winner Frances Connolly declares Radio Hartlepool's new base officially open

Hartlepool’s dedicated local radio station has celebrated moving into a new high-tech studio opened by a Euromillions lottery winner.

By Mark Payne
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 2:58pm

Radio Hartlepool is now broadcasting from a new digital studio in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre after relocating from its previous base in York Road.

Station directors, presenters, volunteers and members of the community attended the official opening on Friday.

Hide Ad

Long-time supporter Frances Connolly of The PFC Trust, who won over £114 million on The National Lottery with her husband Patrick, was the guest of honour.

Radio Hartlepool station director Jason Anderson and Frances Connolly of the PFC Trust in the new digital studio in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.
Most Popular

She cut the ribbon on the new studio which she helped to equip and has been named the Frances Connolly Community Radio Studios.

Frances said it was an honour to be there to mark the occasion and described the station as a valuable and important part of the town’s community.

Hide Ad

The PFC Trust funded the replacement of all the equipment in the new studio including the installation of a new transmitter.

Read More
Former Hartlepool schoolboy secures £80,000 investment from fellow North-East en...
Hide Ad
Frances Connolly (front right) with Radio Hartlepool staff, volunteers and supporters in the new studio.

Station director Jason Anderson thanked Frances and the PFC Trust for their huge support which means the station now operates to the same industry standards as big name commercial stations.

Hide Ad

The move is the culmination of plans that have been three years in the making.

Jason said: “Middleton Grange is now known as a hub of the community. We felt we were a bit out on a limb in York Road.

Hide Ad

"This is a better place to have a base and the studio is absolutely brilliant. We are here for the long term now.”

He thanked Middleton Grange manager Mark Rycraft, Frances Connolly, his family and the many local businesses that donated their time and services to the relocation.

Hartlepool