Radio Hartlepool is now broadcasting from a new digital studio in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre after relocating from its previous base in York Road.

Station directors, presenters, volunteers and members of the community attended the official opening on Friday.

Long-time supporter Frances Connolly of The PFC Trust, who won over £114 million on The National Lottery with her husband Patrick, was the guest of honour.

Radio Hartlepool station director Jason Anderson and Frances Connolly of the PFC Trust in the new digital studio in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

She cut the ribbon on the new studio which she helped to equip and has been named the Frances Connolly Community Radio Studios.

Frances said it was an honour to be there to mark the occasion and described the station as a valuable and important part of the town’s community.

The PFC Trust funded the replacement of all the equipment in the new studio including the installation of a new transmitter.

Frances Connolly (front right) with Radio Hartlepool staff, volunteers and supporters in the new studio.

Station director Jason Anderson thanked Frances and the PFC Trust for their huge support which means the station now operates to the same industry standards as big name commercial stations.

The move is the culmination of plans that have been three years in the making.

Jason said: “Middleton Grange is now known as a hub of the community. We felt we were a bit out on a limb in York Road.

"This is a better place to have a base and the studio is absolutely brilliant. We are here for the long term now.”