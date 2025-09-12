A planned new convenience store in Hartlepool town centre has been granted a licence to sell alcohol until 11pm despite concerns from nearby pubs and bars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application was submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council earlier this year for a licence to sell alcohol at a former estate agent’s offices at 77 Church Street.

Initially the new business wanted to sell alcohol from 6am until 1am seven days a week although this was later revised to 8am until 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Submitted by Quinton Benette, proposals stated the store will be named Church Street Local and various measures would be in place to ensure it complies with licensing objectives and experiences no issues.

A new convenience store is set to open at 77 Church Street, Hartlepool, which was formerly a beauty salon.

The application went before the latest meeting of the council’s licensing sub-committee after concerns were raised by 14 local businesses.

A representation on behalf of the “licensed pubs and bars on and around Church Street/Church Square” voiced worries around the hours the store was looking to sell alcohol and the possible negative impact it would have on the area.

This included the potential for it to contribute to increased anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors ultimately agreed to grant the store the licence to sell alcohol from 8am until 11pm, ruling the applicant had worked with the local authority and police to ensure suitable measures were in place.

A legal representative on behalf of the applicant said there was “no evidence” the shop would contribute to anti-social behaviour and it would be run in a “fair, reasonable and proportionate” manner.

He added the store owners have experience operating in the area while alcohol would be “only a small part” of the products on offer with “many items” sold.

An updated objection from the 14 local businesses, which was read out at the hearing, argued the store “risks pushing Church Street further into decline” and could “damage the reputation of Hartlepool”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “Church Street is already struggling with anti-social behaviour and another outlet selling alcohol will only make matters worse.”

Councillors heard the applicant had already agreed conditions for the premises licence with Cleveland Police, who had not objected to the proposal.

This includes prohibiting the store from selling single cans and “high strength” beers and ciders.