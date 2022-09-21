‘Nervousness’ for Hartlepool businesses remains despite energy bills support

They have been reacting to plans to protect businesses from soaring energy prices.

The new Energy Bill Relief Scheme, which was announced on Wednesday, September 21, will provide discount on wholesale costs for all non-domestic customers.

It will be in place from October 1 until March 31, 2023, with the Government cutting the expected wholesale price during that period in half.

Trevor Sherwood (right), of LilyAnnes's has called for more support for businesses who are already in debt. The cafe's bill quadrupled back in three months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme will apply to fixed contracts agreed on or after April 1 this year as well as to deemed, variable and flexible tariffs and contracts.

In recent months hospitality has faced soaring prices for both cooking ingredients and energy, with some businesses in the town choosing not to renew their lease as a result.

Despite welcoming the support package, business owners have described it as a “temporary plaster”.

Hartlepool hospitality chief Darab Rezai has said nervousness in the industry remains.

Darab Rezai, chairman of Hartlepool Licensees Association, has said nervousness in the hospitality industry remains.

Mr Rezai has explained six months’ support does not give enough reassurance for businesses who need to decide whether to renew a five-year-long lease.

"Any support for hospitality is fantastic. The problem is they have secured six months, but six months is very short for businesses,” Mr Rezai said.

"That nervousness in the industry hasn’t been taken away. We need stability.

"The sooner they come back and have a remedy, long-term, the better it would be.”

Meanwhile, bosses at LilyAnne’s Coffee Shop, in Victoria Road, have called for more support for businesses who are in debt as a result of sky-rocketing costs.

Project development manager Trevor Sherwood said: "I think the cap is just going to offset a longer issue, because if the energy supply costs don’t come down while the cap’s in place, we’re just going to be hit with horrific costs in the future.

"I think it’s a temporary plaster that alleviates the problem.”

He added: "We are really worried about other businesses that we are aware of that are up to £20,000 in debt with electric bills.